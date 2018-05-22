Home > Entertainment > Movies >

The housemate Cee-C misjudged in Big Brother Naija house

Big Brother Naija Cee-C on which housemate she misjudged in the #BBNaija house

Cee-C also talks about her favourite and least favourite housemates, and apologizing those she might have offended.

Cee-C has spoken to Pulse about her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, and which housemate she thinks she misjudged.

She also spoke about her favourite and least favourite housemate, apologizing to housemates she might have offended and more.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On housemate she misjudged

I think it would be Ifu Ennada. I never really connected with her because I felt she was - I just didn't understand her. But coming out of the house, I found out that she is actually an amazing person.

play Cee-C during her visit to Pulse Nigeria Studios

 

On favourite and least favourite housemate

Coming out of the house, we are all friends now, we chill together. So I wouldn't pick anyone and say 'this was my favourite or this was my least favourite. Nah. [They are all] amazing [and] fantastic people.

But she really likes Koko

Even inside and outside the house, I love Koko.  She is actually an amazing person. Then the least favourite... Nobody actually. I just know people that I really liked.

davido is a certified cee-c fan.PNG play

Davido is a certified cee-c fan.PNG

 

On Apologizing to fellow housemates after the show

I do not owe anybody apology. Everything that happened in the house happened in the house. And outside here, I don't think I have any reason to apologize to anyone.

On what she misses most about the house 

Biggie's voice. I miss Biggie calling me to the diary room, I miss talking to Biggie. I think he is an amazing person. I wonder who that person is. 

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

