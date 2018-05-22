Cee-C also talks about her favourite and least favourite housemates, and apologizing those she might have offended.
I think it would be Ifu Ennada. I never really connected with her because I felt she was - I just didn't understand her. But coming out of the house, I found out that she is actually an amazing person.
Coming out of the house, we are all friends now, we chill together. So I wouldn't pick anyone and say 'this was my favourite or this was my least favourite. Nah. [They are all] amazing [and] fantastic people.
Even inside and outside the house, I love Koko. She is actually an amazing person. Then the least favourite... Nobody actually. I just know people that I really liked.
I do not owe anybody apology. Everything that happened in the house happened in the house. And outside here, I don't think I have any reason to apologize to anyone.
Biggie's voice. I miss Biggie calling me to the diary room, I miss talking to Biggie. I think he is an amazing person. I wonder who that person is.
The third season of #BBNaija came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.