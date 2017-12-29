Home > Entertainment > Movies >

The Godfather Trilogy is coming to Netflix in 2018

Someone made Netflix an offer they couldn’t refuse so "The Godfather" trilogy will be available on the streaming service in January.

  • Published:
The Godfather is coming on Netflix in January 2018 play

"The Godfather."

(Paramount Pictures/"The Godfather")
"The Godfather" trilogy will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

As part of its January releases, the streaming service will add all the three films in the trilogy to its streaming library, they confirmed via a tweet.

"The Godfather" is a 1972 American crime film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The classic is based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name.

Spanning 1945 to 1955, the film follows the story of a New York crime family under the patriarch Vito Corleone, focusing on the transformation of Michael Corleone from a reluctant family outsider to a ruthless mafia boss.

2. "The Godfather" (1972)

(YouTube screenshot)

 

It was followed by a sequel "The Godfather Part II (1974), which was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, and became the first sequel to win for Best Picture.

In 1990, Coppola and Pacino returned for the final chapter, "The Godfather Part III," which was nominated for seven Oscars but is nevertheless regarded as a far cry from the 1970s classics.

The first two movies in the trilogy are considered some of the greatest films ever made, earning top spots on AFI’s list of the Greatest American Movies of All Time.

