Conceived in 2012, "Boys are not Smiling" is Jombo's first small screen production. It was also copyrighted in 2012.
He called her out in his new single titled 'Pablo.' According to the rapper, the slogan, which is also the title of Jumbo's debut small screen production, was made popular by him in 2005 via his song 'Na beans.'
"BANS movement is back o, BANS movement is back, Uche Jombo don cast o, Naija rappers don cast o, you can call me sub zero," Rapman said in his new song.
Jombo, who has produced movies like "Damaged," "Holding Hope" and "Lagos Cougars," announced "Boys are not Smiling" in 2017.
The series is created by her and produced by her brother Nelson Jombo, for Uche Jombo Studios.
Terry tha Rapman called out the filmmaker for the first time few weeks ago on Twitter. Jumbo responded, stating that UJ Studios takes infringement very serious.
She also advised creatives to copyright their ideas and work.
Uche Jombo made her acting debut in 1999 with the movie "Visa to Hell." In 2016, she made her directorial debut with "Lost in Us."