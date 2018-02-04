Home > Entertainment > Movies >

TBoss rants, "There can only be one TBoss"

  • Published:
"A lot of people look up to me as a role model" - TBoss play

(Instagram/TBoss)
TBoss was unarguably one of the most controversial members of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show.

Although at the time, she may not have understood why so much ire was directed at her by viewers, we have a strong feeling that she is beginning to catch on.

ALSO READ: Wedding photos of Dee One appear online, Nigerians react

TBoss rants play

(snapchat)

 

Why? Her recent rants over the housemates of the 2018 edition of the show and their activities in the house, is proof enough.

For some reason, her ire is mainly directed at one of the housemates, Princess.

Read what she wrote below:

TBoss rants about 2018 BBN Housemates and their activities play

(snapchat)

 

She also had a thing or two to say about the BBN Saturday house party:

TBoss rants about 2018 BBN Housemates and their activities play

(snapchat)

 

She also complained about another housemate who was 'apparently talking non stop.'

TBoss rants about 2018 BBN Housemates and their activities play

(snapchat)

 

So far, BBN 2018 has had its surprises, from marital allegations to mental health issues, and things are picking up nicely.

Thanks to Princess who started the Ice Cream Kisses game last night, spicing things up pretty nicely, even though TBoss was anything but impressed.

ALSO READ: K Brule jumps off the balcony following Lolu and Anto's kiss [Day 6 recap]

She went around with Ice cream and made the female housemates lick it off from some housemates’ body part.

What was supposed to be a simple game kicked off a night of drama.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

