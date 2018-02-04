TBoss rants, "There can only be one TBoss"

news

TBoss was unarguably one of the most controversial members of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show.

Although at the time, she may not have understood why so much ire was directed at her by viewers, we have a strong feeling that she is beginning to catch on.

ALSO READ: Wedding photos of Dee One appear online, Nigerians react

Why? Her recent rants over the housemates of the 2018 edition of the show and their activities in the house, is proof enough.

For some reason, her ire is mainly directed at one of the housemates, Princess.

Read what she wrote below:

She also had a thing or two to say about the BBN Saturday house party:

She also complained about another housemate who was 'apparently talking non stop.'

So far, BBN 2018 has had its surprises , from marital allegations to mental health issues, and things are picking up nicely.

Thanks to Princess who started the Ice Cream Kisses game last night, spicing things up pretty nicely, even though TBoss was anything but impressed.

ALSO READ: K Brule jumps off the balcony following Lolu and Anto's kiss [Day 6 recap]

She went around with Ice cream and made the female housemates lick it off from some housemates’ body part.



What was supposed to be a simple game kicked off a night of drama.