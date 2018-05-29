Home > Entertainment > Movies >

TBoss, Kanayo O Kanayo, Rahama Sadau Banky W in Up North

"Up North" TBoss, Kanayo O Kanayo, Hilda Dokubo join Banky W in new movie

TBoss, Kanayo O Kanayo and Rahama Sadau are among the new additions to the cast of upcoming Nollywood movie, "Up North."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kanayo O Kanayo and Hilda Dokubo on set of "Up North" play

Kanayo O Kanayo and Hilda Dokubo on set of "Up North"

(Zebra Stripes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

TBoss, Rahama Sadau among others are joining Banky W in "Up North," the new movie project from Anakle Films and Inkblot productions.

Other additions include Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Onimisi-Suleiman and veterans Akin Lewis, Hilda Dokubo and Kanayo O Kanayo.

play TBoss on set of "Up North" (Zebra Stripes)

Tope Oshin, who recently helmed "New Money," is directing the film from a script by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye. The original story was by Editi Effiong.

play Banky W on set of Zebra Stripes (Zebra Stripes)

 

Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, "Up North" explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime. It tells the story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned.

Principal photography for "Up North" kicked off on May 22, 2018. There's no release date yet for "Up North."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Cee-C on biggest change she has had to deal with since...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee-C on what she would change about her stay in...bullet
3 Ramsey Nouah Actor on why his new movie "Crazy People" is worth...bullet

Related Articles

Ramsey Nouah Actor on why his new movie "Crazy People" is worth seeing in cinemas
"King of Boys" Plot for Kemi Adetiba's anticipated movie revealed
Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should see
Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
Democracy Day 5 Nollywood historical films you should see on May 29
Big Brother Naija Cee-C on what she would change about her stay in the house
"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018
Pulse Opinion Why do Nigerian reality stars fade after the show?
Big Brother Naija Where are the past housemates now?
New Movie Alert Anakle films, Inkblot team up for "Up North"

Movies

"76" Nollywood movie
Democracy Day 5 Nollywood historical films you should see on May 29
There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Pulse Movie Review There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Classic Nollywood movies
Pulse Staff Picks What Nigerian movies remind you of your childhood?
Samuel Ajibola in "Day of Reckoning"
Children's Day 5 child actors only 90s kids will remember