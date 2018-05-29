news

TBoss, Rahama Sadau among others are joining Banky W in "Up North," the new movie project from Anakle Films and Inkblot productions.

Other additions include Michelle Dede, Ibrahim Onimisi-Suleiman and veterans Akin Lewis, Hilda Dokubo and Kanayo O Kanayo.

Tope Oshin, who recently helmed "New Money," is directing the film from a script by Naz Onuzo and Bunmi Ajakaiye. The original story was by Editi Effiong.

Shot in Lagos and Bauchi, "Up North" explores love, friendship and family politics, all of which collide, creating memories to last a lifetime. It tells the story of a young rebellious heir whose NYSC year doesn’t go quite as planned.

Principal photography for "Up North" kicked off on May 22, 2018. There's no release date yet for "Up North."