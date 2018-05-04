Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ahead of the season five debut of "Power," Starz has released the official trailer for the new season.

The network's original series from Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will premiere its fifth season on July 1, 2018.

“My daughter is dead, someone has to pay for it,”  Ghost says in the trailer.

In season four finale, Raina was killed outside her school dance after she confronted the cop Ray Ray, who was harassing her twin brother, Tariq.

Tariq killed the undercover cop who shot Raina, and Tasha, who couldn't watch Tariq go down, decided to take the blame.

According to the showcreator, Courtney Kemp, the new season will open with three fundamental question: “How does Tariq get out of this, and is Tasha going to go down? And what is in plain sight that everyone is going to ignore?”

Set in New York, "Power" is a crime drama with Omari Hardwick as the leading actor, alongside Curtis Jackson ‘50 Cent’ and Naturi Naughton, play Power is Starz most-watched series

“Obviously we left the audience in a very specific place with the three guys coming together,” Showcreator Courtney Kemp said of Ghost, Kanan and Tommy at a special event in West Hollywood, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

“You’ve got those three guys, and you’ll see two other characters who may have a relationship as well. It’s a season of strange bedfellows, different pairings of people that come together in different ways.”

The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick,  a wealthy New York night club owner and a major player in one of the city's biggest illegal drug networks.

50 Cent, an executive producer and star of the show, had asked fans to cancel their Starz subscription after the end of the fourth season as he was taking "Power" off the network.

He returned days later to say that Starz had offered him more money to keep the show on the network.

According to Deadline, 50 will direct the premiere episode of Season 6.

