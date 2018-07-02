Pulse.ng logo
Sansa Stark says Game of Thrones season 8 will be bloodier

"Game of Thrones" Sansa Stark promises a bloodier and more emotionally torturous season 8

Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" also talks about the growth of her character as the show comes to an end.

  • Published:
Sophie Turner says Game of Thrones season 8 will be bloodier play

HBO

(HBO)
The final season of "Game of Thrones" is going to be bloodier and more emotionally torturous than preceding seasons, Sophie Turner reveals.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, the actress who plays Sansa Stark on the show destroys any hope fans had for a diplomatic and less violent finale

“I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people,” Turner told Gold Derby. “Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.”

Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark in "Game of Thrones" season 7 play

Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark in "Game of Thrones" season 7

(HBO )

 

Turner also talked about the about the development of her character on the show.

"I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don’t think other people really saw,” she said. “I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting, and at some point or another, it was going to manifest itself somehow, and she manifested it into being a warrior. It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I’m really happy where this storyline for her has ended up.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale play

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

(HBO)

 

In season seven, a meeting was held to convince Cersei to join the fight against the Night King. She agreed to help, but after she realized that Dany was missing one dragon, which means they can be killed, she told Jamie that she would rather have the White Walkers defeat her enemies, and by the time they head South for her, she would be ready for them.

The penultimate season came to an end with a helpless Tormund and Beric watching the Night King destroy the wall. They saw the Night King emerge with an undead Viserion at his command.

The latter breathed blue flame at the wall, melting the wall and paving way for the beginning of the greatest war on "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" would return for its eighth and final season until 2019.

