Shonda Rhimes inducted into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Shonda Rhimes TV producer is the 3rd be inducted into the Television Hall of Fame

Shonda Rhimes, who is popular for "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," becomes the third black woman to be inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Shonda Rhimes has been announced as one of the latest Hall of Fame inductees.

On Thursday, October 16, 2017, the Television Academy made the announcement, making Rhimes the third black woman to be inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Rhimes, who is popular for successful shows such as "Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" joins Oprah Winfrey and Diahann Carroll, who were inducted in 1993 and 2011, respectively.

She will be inducted on November 15 at the Academy’s Saban Media Center, alongside the original cast of Saturday Night Live, John Wells and Joan Rivers.

“All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture.

We are honoured to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations," Hayma Washington, the chairman and CEO of the Television Academy said.

Rhimes recently signed a new deal with Netflix, which was announced on Sunday, August 13, 2017, ending a 12-year partnership with ABC Network.

Rhimes is popular for "Grey's Anatomy," ''Scandal," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Private Practise" and "The Catch."

