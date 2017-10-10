In 2015, Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur released his first feature film "Gbomo Gbomo Express," a caper comedy which set high standards for whatever his next project would be.

Two years later, Banger's 'next' project is revealed as "Catch.er," a thrilling whodunit. Whodunits are rare in Nollywood, and really good ones even rarer.

The last we saw was "Inspector K," a disappointing web series held back by amateur acting and an uninspiring plot.

This second feature from the director opens in an interrogation room with Tony Bello (Alexx Ekubo), a suspect having a 'friendly conversation' with the police. His wife Abby Bello (Beverly Naya), an ambitious career woman has just been found murdered on their wedding anniversary.

The anniversary celebration had started off as fun for the couple who were lodged in a hotel room. It was however, cut short by Abby's boss (Kiki Omeili) who called to ask that she urgently come in to discuss some irregularities found in the company's yearly report.

Following the series of event that occur that day between Abby and her husband and colleagues, she doesn't end the day alive. The police investigation widens and closes on a reasonable number of people with hidden motives to want her dead.

Shown in flashback, the plot unwinds in both the present and past, presented as a statement to Detective Komolafe (OC Ukeje) and Officer John Okoli (Tope Tedela).

Banger juggles between the past and present, moving his characters from the interrogation room to the Bello residence, the hotel room and Abby's office. And he does this without losing the audience.

He drops clues throughout the film that can be picked up by attentive viewers. These clues give credence to certain events in the movie. For instance, the screen time given to Brume's ring hinted its importance in the murder investigation. Also, the first on-screen meeting/conversation between the killer and Abby had an air that insinuated foul play.

Potential villains are all over the screen, but they all, including the weird and hilarious John Okoli, remain potential culprits right up to the closing scenes. And when the events all come together at the end, it all makes sense.

"Catch.er" is funny, a feature that keeps it going even when its pace falters and requires patience to sit through. Banger skillfully stirs the humour in a delicate situation such as an unfortunate murder without being insensitive about it.

The movie isn’t one of those whodunits laced with one heavy shock after another, neither is its plot too dark or intricate like "Momento" or " China Town" that it drains you emotionally.

Nevertheless, this safely played and simple mystery story is presented as if it’s a real puzzler, and most of the fun comes from trying to work out who the killer is.

The main relationship in the film - and the primary source of humour - is between Detective Komolafe and his suspects as he tries to get them to spill their secrets or uncover their layers of lies.

“Catch.er” is an ensemble in the best sense: everyone has something to offer, including the minor characters with few lines - like Wofai Fada's role as the secretary, whose statement incriminates her boss and steers the investigation and plot towards a different direction.

The film boasts quite a number of great acting from the cast; good enough for you to overlook the few unconvincing performances.

As Brume, a colleague of Abby who was engaged in a heated argument hours before her death, Blossom Chukwujekwu is simply amazing. He handles the role with expertise, portraying both strength, weakness, anger and violence.

Whether pleading with Abby to keep his dirty dealings a secret, or trying to convince the detective of his innocence, Brume is surprisingly one character that evokes several emotions from the audience.

"Catch.er" also provides an interesting character in Inspector Komolafe, played by OC Ukeje. He displays impressive wit and cunning, while shooting off humorous one-liners that keep the audience going.

As Tony Bello, the husband of the deceased, Alexx Ekubo lacks the seriousness and intensity fitting for the character. For this role, Ekubo wears the same comic look viewers must have seen on him in comedy movies such as "1st Lady." Even when he says something as profound as "you can't believe what I have been through. I just lost my wife," it sounds funny and flippant.

Omawumi Dada is a scene stealer with her effortless sense of humour, facial expressions, mannerism, and dialogue as Ese, Tony's sidechick and commercial sex worker.

As Officer John Okolie, a morally ambiguous police officer, Tedela owns the scenes he’s in. He doesn't say much in the movie, but a raised eyebrow is all he needs to grab the attention of the audience.

As Segun Akintola, a lawyer and brother to the deceased, Gbenro Ajibade wears the right suit and attitude to depict the affluence of their family. However, you want more - perhaps the strong feeling that should come with his circumstance or relationship with the deceased.

Beverly Naya does her best to depict a heartbroken, meticulous, betrayed wife and career woman, Abby Bello.

In this age that is mainly about capturing as many angles as possible, "Catch.er" focuses more about putting people in the frame, lighting them to ideal effect, and moving the camera skilfully to tell the story.

Another beautiful part of the film is its use of music. It is uniquely put together that it hits hard enough to suit a scene or elicit laughter. For instance, when Olamide's song comes on while the killer tries to clean up the act. It's as apt as they come.

"Catch.er" is a simple whodunit that moves at an inexorable slow pacing towards a satisfying climax. While the ending is satisfying, one would have expected a more chilling reflection on the dark side of the killer's nature.

Mysteries stay in the memory, not just because of who did what to whom, but why. Probably in a bid to save time, Banger denies viewers a backstory.

For better or worse, this Nolly-Noir as Walter Banger describes it, is essential to the Nigerian industry. It is a step forward towards diversification of genres in Nollywood.

"Catch.er" is not a perfect film but its faults don't in any way intrude on your enjoyment.

The film is still an interesting mystery ensemble that catches and holds your attention until the credits roll.

It opens in cinemas on October 13, 2017.