news

It has been a year since popular Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya, died of cardiac arrest in Canada on May 17, 2017.

Immediately after the news broke a year ago, tributes poured in as friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to mourn her death.

Olaiya's shocking death came a month after she welcomed her second child, Maryam Odutola, on March 17, 2017, in Canada.

Born on February 27, 1975, Olaiya was most popular for her acting debut in the Wale Adenuga Super Story production, "No Pain No Gain," in which she played the character Ireti.

Two years before her death, Olaiya was honoured by the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja for being a role model to Nigerian youths.

The actress was buried on June 7, 2017 , at Ebony vault cemetery, Ikoyi Lagos, with stars such as Fathia Balogun, Funmi Mide-Martins, Yomi Fabiyi, Lepa Shandy, Eniola Badmus, Afeez Owo, Ayo Adesanya and Iyabo Ojo in attendance.

Survived by two daughters, Adunoluwa Farombi and Maryam Odutola, Olaiya was formerly married to Bayo Okesola. The couple separated few years later following irreconcilable differences.

Just like Olaiya's sudden death had brought a shock wave across the entertainment industry in 2017, the industry is currently grief-stricken with the untimely death of another Yoruba movie star, Aisha Abimbola.

Abimbola, who was friends with Olaiya, passed away of breast cancer in Canada on May 15, 2018.

Olaiya was also known for her roles in films such as "Sade Blade ", “Agunbaniro”."Nkan adun" and "Omo iya meta leyi ."

May her soul continue to rest in peace.