Linda Ikeji has announced the release date for her latest reality TV show, "Made in Gidi."

The show which has severally been likened to Big Brother Niaja will debut on the recently launched Linda Ikeji TV on July 10.

Just like Big Brother Naija, the show will feature a number of men and women - seven women and five men - living together in a house with no laptops, no phones or television.

However, unlike Big Brother shows, there would be no voting, evictions or winner.

In an earlier post, the popular media entrepreneur asked viewers to expect drama, friendship, love, tears, backbiting, pulling of wigs, and maybe sex.

Produced by Dami Dawson and created by Linda Ikeji, "Made in Gidi" is just one of the several reality shows currently showing on the streaming platform, Linda Ikeji TV.

Other reality shows showing on LITV include King Tonto, Gidi Girls, Oyinbo Wives of Lagos among others.