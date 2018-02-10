Reg E. Cathey dies at the age of 59

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a sad development, Reg E. Cathey has died at the age of 59.

Cathey was popularly known for his roles in “House of Cards” and “The Wire.”

Creator of "The Wire", David Simon announced Cathey’s death on Friday, February 9, with a tribute on Twitter.

Cathey’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Cathey won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2015 for his performance on “House of Cards.”

May his soul rest in peace.