Reg E. Cathey dies at the age of 59

Reg E. Cathey was popularly known for his roles in “House of Cards” and “The Wire.”

In a sad development, Reg E. Cathey has died at the age of 59.

ALSO READ: "Glee" actor dead at 35 from suicide

Creator of "The Wire", David Simon announced Cathey’s death on Friday, February 9, with a tribute on Twitter.

 

Cathey’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: "Touched by an Angel" star dies at 86

Cathey won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2015 for his performance on “House of Cards.”

May his soul rest in peace.

