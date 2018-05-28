Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ramsey Nouah on new Nollywood movie Crazy People

Ramsey Nouah Actor on why his new movie "Crazy People" is worth seeing in cinemas

Conceived 4 years ago by Moses Inwang, "Crazy People" is a new Nollywood movie which stars Ramsey Nouah in dual role.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ramsey Nouah on new Nollywood movie Crazy People play

Ramsey Nouah during his interview with Pulse

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ramsey Nouah has shared why his latest movie "Crazy People" is worth seeing in the cinemas.

During an interview with Pulse, the actor, who also co-produced the movie, spoke about what makes the project unique, funding, challenges and more.

"Crazy People" is a Moses Inwang film, which stars Nouah as a famous Nollywood star, who returns  to the industry after a one-year hiatus. He is on a mission to track down and prosecute one person – his impersonator.

With the help of his new manager Lucinda, a fellow inmate while he was confined in a mental facility - Rosewood Medical Centre - he sets out to find the imposter.

play Ramsey Nouah during his interview with Pulse

The story for "Crazy People" was conceived by Inwang four years ago.

"We gave birth to the story four years ago. We tried to work on it a couple of times and did a couple of drafts. We thought of how to make it work in the market today because it's kind of hard," Nouah told Pulse.

Originally, the movie was written to be a thriller, but currently showing in cinemas, it is an infusion of a couple of genres: drama, suspense, comedy and thriller.

Ramsey Noah speaks on president Buhari's effect on Nollywood play

Ramsey Noah speaks on president Buhari's effect on Nollywood

(Pulse)

 

"Crazy People" is a Bank of Industry funded movie. A single-digit loan, the actor reveals.

"They came on board to reduce the pressure on the finances. However, it's still very much there because it's a loan. But it's a single digit loan. At least that's a soft landing for us, you might say."

play

 

Nouah likens the lessons that would be learned from the film to the appeal of abstract painting.

"It's like a work of art. Of course, there's always a message in the end, but some directors are just abstract. And for this, there's so many lessons to take home, I just don't want to let the cat out of the bag. I want you all to go see it, and let me know what they think about the movie."

Speaking on why the movie is worth seeing, Nouah says "Crazy People" has virtually everything; a good story, a good cast, and a bit of comedy.

"It's a story that has to do with a bit of mentally deranged people. People who just get into their space and then they forget that the world exits around them. It's a story that has to do with impersonation too and all of that. It's got a lot of twists here and there, which I think you should go find out yourself in the cinema."

Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May play

"Crazy People" is one of the Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May

(Instagram/Ramsey Nouah )

For "Crazy People," Nouah challenges himself by playing multiple characters. And to him, it's like a re-enactment of his role in the classic Tade Ogidan 2004 film, Dangerous Twins," which also had him play a dual character.

"It is almost like that, I didn't say it's like that," he clarified.

Working on set of "Crazy People" was a smooth sail for Nouah. "I was working with Moses Inwang, who, naturally, isn't normal. He is a funny chap. Everything is funny to him, he cracks up all the time, and we had a lot of fun just being a set.

I can't recall any day of too much pressure on set. I can't remember. If there was, then it wasn't strong."

Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the movie also stars Chioma “Chigul” Omerua, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Desmond Elliot and Kunle Afolayan.

"Crazy People" is currently showing in cinemas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried...bullet
2 Aisha Abimbola AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' deathbullet
3 Children's Day 5 child actors only 90s kids will rememberbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018
Pulse List 7 most star-studded upcoming Nollywood movies
Pulse List 10 actors only true Nollywood fans will remember
Ramsey Nouah Actor says Nollywood has gotten better, but the stories are not as deep as they used to be
Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood
"Power of Love" 10 things we remember about 2002 romance movie
Pulse List 5 most popular Nollywood movie couples of the 90s & 2000s
Ramsey Nouah Actor says someone has been impersonating him on movie sets
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire

Movies

Cee-C says she does not owe Tobi any apology
Big Brother Naija Cee-C on biggest change she has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended
AU unveils AFRMA 2018 calender in Accra, Ghana
AFRIMA 2018 Annual music award opens for entries
There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Pulse Movie Review There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Classic Nollywood movies
Pulse Staff Picks What Nigerian movies remind you of your childhood?