Big Brother Naija Princess shows off her butt, Cee C curves Tobi again [Day 14 recap]

Leo and Alex got intimate, Princess showed off her butt and Cee C curved Tobi again: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 14.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(DSTV)
Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 14.

Check out a recap of day 14, including social media reactions.

1. Cee C curves Tobi again

As has become the norm, Tobi tried kissing his partner Cee C, who rejected his advances and even asked what he has done to deserve a kiss from him.

He went on to beg for a peck, but was told that that would never happen between them.

Hours later, the two got into an argument after Tobi wasted time before getting food for Cee C.

 

 

2. Between Cee C and Ebuka

During the Live Show, Ebuka asked Cee C why Tobi is always apologizing to her on the show. Cee C tried explaining, finally calling Tobi a 'messy child.'

When Ebuka asked if it was a partnership or relationship, she couldn't give him a coherent answer. The TV host said: 'it's obvious you have nothing to say,' while Cee C flipped her hand and said 'whatever.'

 

3. Leo and Alex get intimate

While most of the housemates were asleep, Leo and his partner Alex got busy, kissing and smooching beneath the sheet.

This comes as a surprise as the two, apart from being paired by Biggie, had never shown any sign of interest in each other.

Leo has seemed more interested in Khloe, who is paired with K.Brule.

 

4. Princess shows off her butt

During a conversation with Anto, Dee One and Vandora about the lap dance Rico had received, Princess did a back flip that got the Internet talking, as she showed off her butt.

 

5. The Live Show

During the third Live show, Ebuka called on the 'fake nominated' housemates - Pritto, Loto, K-Square, Angelifu and Bamteddy - to rise only to Save Loto and K_Square.

As the rest awaited their fate, Ebuka casually informed the housemates that it was all a prank by  Biggie.

Afterwards, Ebuka introduced a hips-shaking game to shortlist the runners to the Head of House title.

The ladies competed first and Khloe, Ifu-Ennada and Bambam emerged as the triumphant trio.

Then the guys of the House had their turn, but they were disqualified by Biggie for their unseriousness.

Twitter Reactions

 

 

What was your favourite part of day 14?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

