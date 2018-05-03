news

The official trailer for "Lara and the Beat" was recently revealed at a press conference.

The press conference held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Filmhouse Cinema, Surulere.

The event was attended by the cast and crew including Seyi Shay, Vector Ogunmefun, Chioma Akpotha, Chinedu Ikedieze, Uche Jombo, Biola Alabi, Lala Akindoju, Saidi Balogun, Toni Tones, Folu Storms and Bollylomo.

According to Biola Alabi, the executive Producer of the film and MD of Biola Alabi Media, “Lara and the Beat" is a reinforcement of her promise and goal to continue to tell authentic African stories to local and global audiences.

"We have worked with the best talents in the industry and engaged key partnerships and collaborations that have helped to deliver this outstanding movie," she said.

I am happy we are unveiling this trailer today and I look forward to everyone enjoying ‘Lara and the Beat’ in the cinemas from July 20.”

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

"Lara and the Beat" stars Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive and Deyemi Okanlawon.

It also stars Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

Directed by Tosin Coker, the movie is produced by Biola Alabi, who is popular for the 2017 romantic comedy, "Banana Island Ghost."

"Lara and the Beat" will debut in cinemas on July 20, 2018.