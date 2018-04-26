Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Pre-release screening of Avengers: Infinity War in Lagos

"Avengers: Infinity War" Ini-Dinma Okojie, Timi Dakolo, Tope Oshin attend pre-release screening in Lagos [Photos]

Check out photos from the pre-release screening of one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, "Avengers: Infinity War."

  • Published:
Image
"Avengers: Infinity War" has premiered in Nigeria.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest entry screened on Wednesday, April 26, 2018 at the Genesis Deluxe cinemas, Palms mall Lekki.

The event which was organized by Blue Pictures - the official distributors of Marvel films in Nigeria - was attended by celebrities such as Bryan Okwara, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tope Oshin, Frank Donga, Timini Egbuson, Timi Dakolo, Ini Dima Okojie among others.

play Timi Dakolo at the Avengers Infinity War pre-screening event which held at the Genesis Deluxe cinemas, Palms mall Lekki.

 

In the anticipated superhero movie, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxyto confront Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” returned to direct “Avengers: Infinity War,” which also sees Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles.

Ini-Dinma Okojie at the Avengers Infinity War pre-screening event which held at the Genesis Deluxe cinemas, Palms mall Lekki. play Ini-Dinma Okojie at the Avengers Infinity War pre-screening event which held at the Genesis Deluxe cinemas, Palms mall Lekki.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the beginning of the end for the first major story arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and features almost every main character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

The superhero movie premieres in cinemas on April 27.

