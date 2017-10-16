Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Potato Potahto" gets release date in Nigeria

“Potato Potahto” Movie featuring OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas gets release date in Nigeria

Shirley Frimpong Manso's "Potato Potahto" is finally coming to cinemas in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Potato Potahto play

Potato Potahto
"Potato Potahto,"  a star-studded comedy film, is finallyset to debut in Nigerian cinemas.

The film will open in Nigerian and South African cinemas on November 24, 2017, before heading Ghanaian screens on November 30.

This comes after its official premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, screening at the  38th Durban International Film Festival in July, and at the British Urban Film Festival in September.

play

 

“Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos  after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help.

When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

play Cast of "Potato Potahto" at the Cannes premiere of the romantic comedy

Director Shirley Frimpong-Manso reflects on the film’s journey: “It has been a whirlwind taking our labour of love across the world. I have truly been overwhelmed by the universal acceptance of the movie, the unusual storyline and our incredible cast; I look forward to when Potato Potahto finally hits the cinemas," she said.

“Potato Potahto” is written and directed by the award-winning Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who is known for "Rebeca," "The Contract," "Devil in the Detail," "Grey Dawn" and "V-Republic."

"Potato Potahto" is also among the official selection for the 2017 Africa International Film Festival.

