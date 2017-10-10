Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur who directed the 2015 critically acclaimed "Gbomo Gbomo Express" has premiered his latest movie, "Catch.er."

The Nigerian premiere which held on Sunday, October 8, 2017, at the Filmhouse Imax, Lekki, comes after the film made its world debut at the 2017 NollywoodWeek Paris film festival.

The event was attended by cast and crew of the film including Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur, Blossom Chukwujeku, Beverly Naya, Alexx Ekubo, Kiki Omeili, Omowunmi Dada, WofaiFada and Tope Tedela.

Actors OC Ukeje and Gbenro Ajibade were absent from the event.

Other celebrities in attendance include Dakore Akande, Timini Egbuson, Okey Uzoeshi, Niyi Akinmolayan, Linda Ejiofor, Wole Ojo, Ini Dima-Okojie, KC Ejeleonu among others.

In "Catch.er," an ambitious career woman is found murdered on her wedding anniversary and her husband becomes the prime suspect.

However a police investigation unearths others in her life who may also have a strong motive.

"Catch.er" will make its debut in cinemas on Friday, October 13, 2017.