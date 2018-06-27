Pulse.ng logo
Nollywood movies you should see this July

Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this July

"Lara and the Beat" and other Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this July.

  • Published:
Bisola Aiyeola Baaj Adebule Ebiye in Nollywood movie Payday.jpg play

Official poster for upcoming Nollywood movie Payday

There are at least three new Nollywood movies coming to cinemas in July.

Pulse Movies has rounded up all the movies you should consider seeing in July including the star studded "Lara and the Beat" movie.

Check them out:

1."Pay Day"

play Baaj Adebule for "Payday"
 

"Payday" follows the story of two best friends and flatmates, Paul and Ortega, who just before they are about to renew their yearly rent, their Landlord dies very suddenly, and seemingly without any heir apparent.

The young men seize upon the unfortunate but good opportunity to ‘enjoy’ a little.

They go on an expensive night out. Unfortunately, the Landlord’s daughter turns up the following morning and gives the boys 24-hour notice to pay up or quit.

Starring Ebiye Victor, Mawuli Gavor, Frank Adekunle, Meg Otanwa, Zack Orji,  Bisola Aiyeola and Baaj Adebule"Pay Day" will debut in cinemas on Friday, July 13, 2018.

2. "Lara and the Beat"

Lara and the Beat teaser play
 

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the centre of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

Starring Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu IkediezeBimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive and Deyemi Okanlawon, "Lara and the Beat" debuts in cinemas on July 20.

3. "Fantastic Numbers"

play

"Fantastic Numbers" tells the story of twins who were separated at birth. They bump into each other in a seemingly dramatic circumstance and become sworn enemies instead of brothers that they are.

In a similar fashion, triplets who were thrown away by their biological mother lead their separate lives until fate brings them together at a time they need one another the most.

Starring Ivie Okujaye, Sani Danja, Sambasa Nzeribe, Yakubu Mohammed, Funny Mallam and Rahama Sadau, "Fantastic Numbers" will debut in cinemas on June 29, 2018.

Which of these movies are you most excited about?

