news

Nollywood actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo, is dead.

The actress reportedly passed away over the weekend after a brief illness. Her death was confirmed by her sister Tina Ugo, in a tribute posted on her Facebook page.

She wrote:

"A STAR IS GONE.

It's been hard for us all to accept this reality. I've been in denial for two days hoping it's all a dream or that you were playing us all one of your usual Pranks.

You were a TRUE FIGHTER, that fought so hard to live, but I guess the pains and discomfort became unbearable for you two days ago so you succumbed to Death."

Movies featuring the late Nora Nkiruka Ugo

The actress was popular for her role in movies and TV series such as "Hawkers Vs Hawkers," "Diary of a Confused Teenager," Husbands of Lagos," "Love and Age," and "Warriors of Satan."

May her soul rest in peace.