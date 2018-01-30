Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Nollywood actress Nora Nkiruka Ugo is dead

"Husbands of Lagos" actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo, has passed away after a short illness.

  Published:
The actress reportedly passed away over the weekend after a brief illness. Her death was confirmed by her sister Tina Ugo, in a tribute posted on her Facebook page.

play Nora Nkiruka Ugo (Facebook/ Nora Nkiruka Ugo)

 

She wrote:

"A STAR IS GONE.

It's been hard for us all to accept this reality. I've been in denial for two days hoping it's all a dream or that you were playing us all one of your usual Pranks.

You were a TRUE FIGHTER, that fought so hard to live, but I guess the pains and discomfort became unbearable for you two days ago so you succumbed to Death."

play Nora Nkiruka Ugo (Facebook/Nora Nkiruka Ugo)

Movies featuring the late Nora Nkiruka Ugo

The actress was popular for her role in movies and TV series such as "Hawkers Vs Hawkers," "Diary of a Confused Teenager," Husbands of Lagos," "Love and Age," and "Warriors of Satan."

May her soul rest in peace.

