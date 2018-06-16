Pulse.ng logo
Nollywood actor, Nelson Gold slumps, dies

Nelson Gold Rising Nollywood actor slumps, dies days after 26th birthday

The late Gold who was a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu State.

  • Published:
Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold play

Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold

(instagram)
Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu aka Nelson Gold is reported to have slumped and died barely10 days after celebrating his 26th birthday.

Instablog9ja reports that the late Gold who was a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reportedly slumped at a movie location in Enugu State.

ALSO READ: 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017

According to the reports, Gold was rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident occurred but slipped into a coma.

He later passed away yesterday, Friday, June 15, 2018. May his soul rest in peace.

Okwy Chukwujekwu passes away

Nollywood comic actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu, who was also known as Main Bossman, has passed away.

He reportedly passed away in Anambra State, following an asthma attack.

His death was confirmed by fellow actor, Odira Nwobu, who announced Okwy's death with a video of his dead body.

Nwobu shared the video on Facebook on Sunday, September 3, 2017. He however didn't state the exact day or time of the actor's death.

Okwy Chukwujekwu play

Okwy Chukwujekwu

(Facebook)

 

“I do not know what to say and where to start. All I know is that this life is nothing," he wrote.

“I am scared and still confused. I thought he was just acting for me, not on till Boss was put into an ambulance headed to Nnewi.

“May your soul Rest In Peace my friend, my brother, my colleague.

“I am scared. I do not know who is next. I wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. This is not a movie. A small clip of my friend lying dead.”

According to the National Chief Whip of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Empress Ikwumonu, the cause of his death hasn't been confirmed.

Okwy Chukwujekwu play

Okwy Chukwujekwu

(pulse)

 

“Yes, he is dead. At the moment, we don’t really know the real cause of his death, though some are saying it was asthma attack. However, his death is a big loss to the movie industry," she said to The Daily  Post.

“He was very creative and talented. We pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We will keep the general public posted on the burial date.”

ALSO READ: Nora Nkiruka Ugo is dead

Chukwujekwu's movies include "Men of Wisdom," "Ogbo Na Ncha," "Papa Do Something," "Ibu's Burial" among others.

May his soul rest in peace.

