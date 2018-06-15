Pulse.ng logo
Nneka Adams - From child actress to a Nollywood star

  • Published:
Nneka Adams (born July 8 1986) is a Nigerian actress, film writer, and producer from Delta state, Nigeria.

She is the founder and CEO of Adams film production, a film, television and advertising production company.

The second of six children Nneka is a Canadian citizen who grew up in Lagos.

She attended MaryMount College, before transferring into the University of Lagos where she graduated with degree in Philosophy. While at the university, she began auditioning for acting jobs in Nollywood.

Nneka Adams is described as one who "seeks to raise the standard of film production in Nigeria and Africa by telling progressive African stories as seen through the eyes of Africans".

According to her, she went into movies to change the way Nigeria was portrayed. Her films are also known for their "fierce female leads, as they portray African women with agency who can be breadwinners and lead complex lives".

Nneka started her acting career as a child actress at the age of 17. She has featured in movies like - BLACK MEN ROCK , THE DEVIL IN BETWEEN, RUTH, LAST FLIGHT TO ABUJA, IF YOU WERE MINE, CHRORICLES OF VENDATA and A NATION UNDER SIEGES

Instagram: @nnekaadams

Twitter: @nnekaadams

Facebook Page: Nneka Adams

Website: www.nnekaadams.com

