Nina, Miracle, Collins, Negative Vibes, Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Nina says she hasn't spoken with Collins because she doesn't want negative vibes right now [Twitter reactions]

Here's how Twitter reacted to Nina saying she hasn't spoken with Collins because she doesn't want negative vibes right now.

  Published:
Miracle Alex and Nina drunk, Cee-C Bambam Big Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina

Twitter has reacted to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina, saying she hasn't spoken with her boyfriend, Collins, because she doesn't want negative vibes around her.

During an interview with Beat FM, Nina told Toolz that she is yet to speak with her boyfriend of one year, his friends or family member.

She also spoke about why she got into a relationship with Miracle even though she already had a boyfriend.

 

Read excerpts below:

On why she got into a relationship with Miracle despite having a boyfriend

The truth here is, we are all human [and] anything can happen. When I got to the house, Miracle and I got closer. It was natural, so we started relating. 

We bonded and everything that happened happened because it was natural and was supposed to happen.

On if she has spoken with Collins since she got out of the show

Actually, I don't think I want to. I don't want negative vibes right now.

On hopes for reconciliation

Right now, I don't think there's any hope for reconcilation.

Nina says Miracle is her everything, Anto, Tobi Brother Naija play

Ebuka asks Nina about her relationship with Miracle

 

Between Miracle, Nina and Collins

During her stay in the house, Nina, who was in a serious relationship with a Collins outside the house, became  romantically involved with fellow housemate, Miracle.

Severally, during conversations with other housemates and her diary session with Biggie, Nina stated that she would never leave Collins for Miracle.

According to her, Collins had funded her trip to Lagos for the Big Brother Naija auditions. 

Miracle and Nina quarrel Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina fall out

(Pulse)

 

During the Live Show finale, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked her if she would end her relationship with Miracle after the show.

To the delight of her fans, Nina said that what they had in the house would continue outside the house.

Hours later, during an interview with DSTV after the show, Nina said that while things wouldn't change between herself and Miracle, they would never officially date.

Here's how Twitter is reacting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

