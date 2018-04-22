Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Nina evicted from Big Brother Naija show

Nina has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, emerging the fourth runner-up and losing the 45 million naira grand prize.

Nina is the first housemate amongst the Big Brother Naija finalists to be evicted from the house.

Her eviction automatically makes her the fourth runner-up on the show. Nina was battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside  fellow finalists - Cee-C, Tobi, Alex and Miracle.

The housemate's eviction was announced by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

 

About  Nina

Before entering the house, Nina promised to bring "her people skills" to the game. She stated that she loves talking, interacting with people and singing.

Nina said that she’ll be the fans’ favourite because she will be “real and fans will love that”.

If she were an animal, she said she would be a cat with nine lives for all the challenges she has gone through and overcome in life.

What she had promised to bring to the house: Her acting talent

What she would have done with the prize money: Pay her tithe, help her family, and invest in businesses.

What irritates her most in other people: Pride and lies

Miracle Alex and Nina drunk, Cee-C Bambam Big Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina

 

Nina's stay in the house

During her stay in the house, Nina was romantically involved with Miracle, who was also her first strategic partner in the game. Her other strategic partner during the course of the show was Teddy A.

During her stay in the house, she won the Head of House title once.

Reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

