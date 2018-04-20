news

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 81.

Check out a recap of day 81, including social media reactions:

Producers of Motion

The Housemates were asked to put together a two minute skit for a TV commercial for Minimie noodles and Minimie chinchin.

Unfortunately for Tobi, he didn’t qualify to be part of the task, which is worth 500,000 Naira. However, Big Brother allowed him the opportunity to be the go to guy whenever the pairs needed help.

Nina and Cee-C joined forces, while Alex and Miracle were paired together. They were given three hours to complete the task.

Tobi and Cee-C's little disagreement

Tobi, who was to help Cee-C and Nina out with the camera, had a little disagreement with Cee-C after she refused to share the plot of their commercial with him.

Cee-C told Nina that Tobi has a negative energy and is not encouraging them.

The few exchange of words between Cee-C and Tobi had Nina tired as she told Cee-C that she had lost interest.

The pair that wins will walk away with the cash prize and a year’s supply of Minimie Noodles and Minimie chinchin.

Diary sessions

Between Miracle and Alex

Nina and Tobi get into a fight

According to Miracle, Nina's attitude towards Tobi and Alex has changed.

“I don’t take sides and will not where drama is concerned seeing as it is the last week, but I’m surprised by your attitude. When did Tobi and Alex start being them?” he asked Nina.

Nina reminded him of how Alex and Tobi had said she was using him for the game.

“Since Tobi told you this, you have this mind-set that I am not real. Don’t let him fill your head with things that are not true. When we leave this House, you will find out who your real friends are,” she said.

Miracle wasn't happy with and warned her to never imply that another man controls him.

“If you’re saying Tobi is filling my head, then I’ll be really angry with you. Trust me. You’re insulting me. I see you changing and that’s a fact”.

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 81 days gone, the housemates have three more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.