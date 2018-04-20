Alex also thinks Cee-C has influenced Nina's character, Nina thinks Tobi is a bad influence on Miracle [Day 81 recap]
Check out a recap of day 81, including social media reactions:
The Housemates were asked to put together a two minute skit for a TV commercial for Minimie noodles and Minimie chinchin.
Unfortunately for Tobi, he didn’t qualify to be part of the task, which is worth 500,000 Naira. However, Big Brother allowed him the opportunity to be the go to guy whenever the pairs needed help.
Nina and Cee-C joined forces, while Alex and Miracle were paired together. They were given three hours to complete the task.
The Cameras are here!! This will drive Tobi crazy. We all know how he looooooooves cameras. . . . . Part II of MINIMIE task loading. . Qualified Housemates (Miracle, Nina, Alex and CeeC) to shoot a skit/commercial for MINIMIE Noodle and ChinChin . Tobi can assist any group
Miracle and Alex prepping for MINIMIE commercial . Day 81
Nina and CeeC Prepping for MINIMIE commercial. . . Day 81
Tobi, who was to help Cee-C and Nina out with the camera, had a little disagreement with Cee-C after she refused to share the plot of their commercial with him.
Cee-C told Nina that Tobi has a negative energy and is not encouraging them.
The few exchange of words between Cee-C and Tobi had Nina tired as she told Cee-C that she had lost interest.
The pair that wins will walk away with the cash prize and a year’s supply of Minimie Noodles and Minimie chinchin.
Q: Do you think the house is working great as a team? . . Day 81
Q: What would make the House work better together? . . Day 81
Happy Hot Tub Time (HHTT!) Alex : Miracle please can you tell Nina to stop being silly? Miracle: Don#emo#4oCZ##t tell her that...,There#emo#4oCZ##s no need for that. I already told her to be wiser. . . . . Day 81
According to Miracle, Nina's attitude towards Tobi and Alex has changed.
“I don’t take sides and will not where drama is concerned seeing as it is the last week, but I’m surprised by your attitude. When did Tobi and Alex start being them?” he asked Nina.
Nina reminded him of how Alex and Tobi had said she was using him for the game.
“Since Tobi told you this, you have this mind-set that I am not real. Don’t let him fill your head with things that are not true. When we leave this House, you will find out who your real friends are,” she said.
Miracle wasn't happy with and warned her to never imply that another man controls him.
“If you’re saying Tobi is filling my head, then I’ll be really angry with you. Trust me. You’re insulting me. I see you changing and that’s a fact”.
Miracle and Nina basically argued all through the night. Part 1. . . . Day 81
Miracle and Nina basically argued all through the night Part 2. . . . Day 81
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 81 days gone, the housemates have three more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.