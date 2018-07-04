NdaniRealTalk returns with more real opinions, more real talk!

Get ready to experience a whole new season with the hottest topics and realest and unfiltered opinions!
Join the new host, Olayinka Oladiran as she takes you through an exciting new season of Real Talk every Wednesday on www.ndani.tv.
NdaniRealTalk Season 3 premieres on July 11 at 12pm.
Watch the official trailer below
Photographer: Niyi Okeowo
Makeup: @Tonikemi
Outfits: Mazelle.Studio | Jumpsuit by Tiatrra
Hair: Hikkys Hair (Styled by Vavavoom)
Shoes : Desire1709fashion
