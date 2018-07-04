Pulse.ng logo
NdaniRealTalk returns with more real opinions, more real talk!

Get ready to experience a whole new season with the hottest topics and realest and unfiltered opinions!

(NdaniTv)
NdaniTV is set to launch a brand new season of its no-holds barred talk show, NdaniRealTalk.

(NdaniTv)

 

Join the new host, Olayinka Oladiran as she takes you through an exciting new season of Real Talk every Wednesday on www.ndani.tv.

NdaniRealTalk Season 3 premieres on July 11 at 12pm.

Watch the official trailer below

Credits:

Photographer: Niyi Okeowo

Makeup: @Tonikemi

Outfits: Mazelle.Studio | Jumpsuit by Tiatrra

Hair: Hikkys Hair (Styled by Vavavoom)

Shoes : Desire1709fashion

 

