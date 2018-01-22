Home > Entertainment > Movies >

MTN sponsored Fela And The Kalakuta Queens wraps up in Lagos

Fela And The Kalakuta Queens MTN sponsored stage play wraps up performances in Lagos.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens sponsored by the MTN foundation wraps up performances in grand style in Lagos

The MTN Foundation-sponsored Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, wrapped up last weekend with breathtaking performances from the cast.

The event which lasted throughout the yuletide season attracted the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society as well as literary and art enthusiasts alike. Audiences were spellbound by performances from the all Nigerian cast, some of whom are graduates of the MTN Foundation Sponsored MUSON Music Scholars programme.

The stage play which opened to the general public on December 16, 2017 at the Terra Kulture arena, chronicles the activism, lifestyle, language and philosophy of the Afrobeat legend while telling the story of his wives and the influence they had on his music. The play featured Laitan Adeniji as Fela, Nollywood’s Kunle Afolayan as the Chief Priest, Desmond Elliot as the Judge, Osas Ighodaro as Malaika. ‘Zombie’, Follow Follow’, Beast of No Nation’, Yellow Fever’, etc., were some of Fela’s hit tracks performed live by the actors and dancers.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens is one of the numerous works of art sponsored by MTN Foundation under its Arts & Culture portfolio. Notable others include Saro the Musical, Wakaa! The Musical, and Kakadu the Musical.

The Foundation’s sponsorship of these plays is strategically aimed at facilitating the reawakening of the theatre dimension of Nigerian Arts & Culture and is also part of its continuous bid to export the Nigerian and African culture while telling compelling and positive Nigerian stories.

