Miracle, who won the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality show, has received a cheque of the 25 million Naira prize money, and a key to a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The former housemate received the prize at a press conference which held on April 30, 2018, at the Multichoice head office, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The press conference was attended by former housemates including Angel, Khloe, Dee-One, Anto, Tobi, Cee-C, K.Brule, Nina, Alex, Leo, Khloe, Lolu, Ahneeka among others.

Speaking at the event, Regional Director M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, thanked the housemates for the drama they brought on the show this season.

It was also revealed that all housemates will receive a DSTV explora with a year free subscription.

The reality show which kicked off in January and ran for 12 weeks, came to an end on April 22, 2018, with Miracle emerging the winner.

Miracle beat other finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Alex and Nina to win the grand prize.