Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]

Miracle has received the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes for winning the third season of Big Brother Naija.

  • Alex at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Miracle at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Tobi at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Miracle, Alex and Tobi at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Nina at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Vandora at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Princess at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Cee-C at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Khloe at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Leo at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • K-Brule at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Rico Swavey at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Dee-one at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Lolu at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Anto at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Housemates at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Head Product mgt Payporte, Adenike Bankole;Regional Director M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzochukwu; MD Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe; BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle and Divisional head, corporate & specialized banking, Heritage bank, Mrs Ose Ben- Willie at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Regional Director M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzochukwu at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Head Product mgt Payporte, Adenike Bankole at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Member of the press asking a question at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • MD Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Member of the press asking a question at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Cross-section of guests at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Gifts for the BBNaija winner 2018 at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Divisional head, corporate & specialized banking, Heritage bank, Mrs Ose Ben- Willie, BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle, MD Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe and Head Product mgt Payporte, Adenike Bankole at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Miracle getting into his new car at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Miracle getting more gifts at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
  • Miracle expressing his joy at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017.   
Miracle, who won the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality show, has received a cheque of the 25 million Naira prize money, and a key to a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The former housemate received the prize at a press conference which held on April 30, 2018, at the Multichoice head office, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The press conference was attended by former housemates including Angel, Khloe, Dee-One, Anto, Tobi, Cee-C, K.Brule, Nina, Alex, Leo, Khloe, Lolu, Ahneeka among others.

Speaking at the event, Regional Director M-Net/Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, thanked the housemates for the drama they brought on the show this season.

It was also revealed that all housemates will receive a DSTV explora with a year free subscription.

play Miracle, Alex and Tobi at Big Brother Naija 2018 press conference which held at Multichoice head-office, Plot 1381 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, April 30, 2017. (Pulse)

 

The reality show which kicked off in January and ran for 12 weeks, came to an end on April 22, 2018, with Miracle emerging the winner.

Miracle beat other finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Alex and Nina to win the grand prize.

