Nina dishes on her, Miracle's sex life in the BBN house

Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housemate

Nina says sex with Miracle in the BBN house was not a big deal as it was their way of expressing their feelings for each other as humans.

  • Published:
Nina cares for a drunk Miracle, Tobi, Cee-c Big Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina in the Big Brother Naija house

(Twitter/BBN)
Nina is dishing on her relationship with Miracle and we cannot have enough of it.

According to the ex-BBN housemate, herself and Miracle who came up as the winner of the reality TV show had a lot of sex.

Miracle Alex and Nina drunk, Cee-C Bambam Big Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina

 

ALSO READ: Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]

However, it is not a big deal as she says it was their way of expressing their feelings for each other as humans.

Watch the interview for yourself below:

 

Nina has oral sex with Miracle

Miracle and Nina couldn't keep their hands off each other on the BBNaija show and threw Twitter Naija into a tailspin when they had oral sex one morning.

Miracle and Nina quarrel Brother Naija play

Miracle and Nina fall out

(Pulse)

 

In the video, the housemates can be seen behind the bedsheets busy with their now routine sexcapades.

However, there have been mixed reactions trailing this latest move by the housemates as Twitter went haywire.

This is not the first time that these guys have been involved sexually as it has become common knowledge by even other housemates.

 

ALSO READ: "I don't want negative vibes right now" - Nina on why she hasn't spoken with Collins after #BBNaija

The romantic relationship between Miracle and Nina warmed them into the hearts of many fans who might not even care about their sex escapades in the house as long as they keep entertaining them and showing the rest of Africa what 'couple goals' are all about.

