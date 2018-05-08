Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Luke Cage season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain

"Luke Cage" Season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain

The new trailer for "Luke Cage" season 2 introduces the new villain known as Bushmaster, who is also indestructible.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new trailer for "Luke Cage" season two is out, introducing the new villain the hero of Harlem will be facing.

The second season of the series sees Cage become a hero and celebrity in Harlem after clearing his name, only to face a new threat: John McIver a.k.a. Bushmaster, who is also indestructible.

Luke Cage season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain play

Luke Cage season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain

(Netflix )

 

Mike Colter returns as the titular Luke Cage. The trailer also features some other familiar faces, including Simone Missick, who reprises her role as Misty Knight, the NYPD detective who was last seen in "The Defenders."

The season also features Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Ron Cephas Jones as Bobby Fish.

play

Netflix also released an official poster for the second season. The poster, which has "hero is your word, not mine" written on it, features Luke carrying the weight of his responsibility of his community.

The second season of "Luke Cage" arrives on Netflix on June 22.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Tobi on 'flipping the script' on his relationship with...bullet
2 Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this Maybullet
3 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet

Related Articles

"Avengers: Infinity War" 10 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film
"Venom" Watch trailer for new superhero film featuring Tom Hardy, Sope Aluko
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
DStv Welcome to the home of Marvel superheroes
"Black Panther" Superhero movie to end Saudi Arabia’s 35-year cinema ban
John Boyega Actor plans on producing Nigerian stories for the big screen
"Avengers: Infinity War" Check out Marvel's mightiest superheroes in new character posters
Marilyn Monroe Movie theaters cash in as Hollywood turns to God
"Avengers: Infinity War" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated Marvel superhero movie
"Avengers: Infinity War" Ini-Dinma Okojie, Timi Dakolo, Tope Oshin attend pre-release screening in Lagos [Photos]

Movies

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie “British Women did not own properties, but Igbo Women could trade and own properties” - Author
Trailer for Imoh Umoren's new Nollywood film Club
"Club" Watch Gideon Okeke, Nancy Isime, Saidi Balogun in trailer for psychological thriller
Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans
Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series