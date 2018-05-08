"Luke Cage" Season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain

news

The new trailer for "Luke Cage" season two is out, introducing the new villain the hero of Harlem will be facing.

The second season of the series sees Cage become a hero and celebrity in Harlem after clearing his name, only to face a new threat: John McIver a.k.a. Bushmaster, who is also indestructible.

Mike Colter returns as the titular Luke Cage. The trailer also features some other familiar faces, including Simone Missick, who reprises her role as Misty Knight, the NYPD detective who was last seen in "The Defenders."

The season also features Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Ron Cephas Jones as Bobby Fish.

Netflix also released an official poster for the second season. The poster, which has "hero is your word, not mine" written on it, features Luke carrying the weight of his responsibility of his community.

The second season of "Luke Cage" arrives on Netflix on June 22.