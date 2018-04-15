news

Lolu is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Brother Naija house.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house. His eviction comes a week after Rico's eviction.

He joins other evicted housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, Bitto and Princess (Pritto, Vandora and Dee-One (Van-Dee) , Teddy A, Bambam, Leo and Ifu.

About Lolu

Lolu enjoys eating, reading, traveling, playing video as well as board games. His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation, although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom.

The University of Ilorin graduate is also a secret poet, dancer and singer. He’s also great with accents.

Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big Brother but his sister is excited about it.



What irritates him the most about other people: People taking others for granted, and making others feel less of themselves.

What he promised to bring into the House: Spontaneity and love for the girls.

What he would have done with the prize money: Gone back to school and also invest, travel to Aruba, Seychelles, Mauritius and Greece, and also renovate his father’s house.

During his stay in the house, Lolu was romantically involved with Anto.

He was up for possible eviction alongside Cee-C, Anto, Miracle and Khloe.