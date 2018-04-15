Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Lolu evicted from Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Lolu evicted from #BBNaija

Lolu is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

  • Published:
Lolu says he was molested at the age of 5 Big Brother Naija play

Lolu tells Big Brother that he was molested at the age of 5

(DSTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lolu is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Brother Naija house.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house. His eviction  comes a week after Rico's eviction.

He joins other evicted housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, Bitto and Princess (Pritto, Vandora and Dee-One (Van-Dee) Teddy A, Bambam, Leo and Ifu.

Cee-C cant marry Lolu eyelashes Big Brother Naija play

Cee-C and Lolu on Big Brother Naija

(DSTV)

 

About Lolu

Lolu enjoys eating, reading, traveling, playing video as well as board games. His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation, although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom.

The University of Ilorin graduate is also a secret poet, dancer and singer. He’s also great with accents.

Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big Brother but his sister is excited about it.

What irritates him the most about other people: People taking others for granted, and making others feel less of themselves.
What he promised to bring into the House: Spontaneity and love for the girls.

What he would have done with the prize money: Gone back to school and also invest,  travel to Aruba, Seychelles, Mauritius and Greece, and also renovate his father’s house.

Anto and Lolu kiss, Biggie Scolds Cee-C Big Brother Naija play

Anto and Lolu kiss

 

During his stay in the house, Lolu was romantically involved with Anto.

He was up for possible eviction alongside Cee-C, Anto, Miracle and Khloe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaijabullet
3 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins N1M, Khloe, Cee-C and Anto name 2...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Bambam evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Teddy A and Bambam predict who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Lolu says he was molested by their housemaid at the age of 5
Big Brother Naija Teddy A explains why he couldn't believe viewers chose Cee-C and Nina over Bambam
Big Brother Naija Rico predicts who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Khloe evicted from #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Viewers react to Saturday night party, Alex and Tobi's friendship [Day 76 recap]
Big Brother Naija Bambam on what went wrong with her friendship with Tobi
Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija housemate do you think will be evicted this week? [Poll]

Movies

Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Khloe evicted from #BBNaija
Anto evicted from Big Brother Naija house
Big Brother Naija Anto evicted from #BBNnaija house
Promasidor Nigeria Premieres ONGAcious Family TV Show
#ONGAcious Promasidor premieres ONGAcious family TV show
Meet cast of Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Made in Gidi
Linda Ikeji Meet the cast of media entrepreneur's new reality TV show 'Made In Gidi'