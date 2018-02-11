news

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 13.

Check out a recap of day 13, including social media reactions.

1. Nina gets into a fight with Ifu

Nina and Ifu got into a fight over food after Ifu called the later 'dumb.' Nina replied, calling her stupd. Ifu was angry and reminded Nina that she has been in several films. She also said she would take it lightly if someone like Bambam had called her stupid.

Nina on the other hand, promised to send Ifu into coma with insults.

After the fight, Miracle defended Nina's honour by reminding Ifu Ennada that Nina is also human and being called dumb would obviously affect her. He felt Ifu was being a bully.

They hugged it out.

2. Bambam and Teddy A shares a kiss

Team Teddy A and Bambam have been waiting for intimate moments from the pair. On day 13, they eventually shared a kiss.

Bambam seems to be very much into Teddy A, whom she even promised to do 'wicked things' to after the party.

Unfortunately, Teddy A seems to be very careful about what happens in the house, as he has repeatedly mentioned a serious relationship outside the house.

3. An epic house party

After a boring debut house party, the housemates switched things up last night. DJ Exclusive was present to deliver all the hit Naija songs, while the housemates showcased their best dance moves.

4. Lolu bursts into tears after a shout out from DJ Exclusive

After the house party, Lolu bursts into tears, recalling how DJ Exclusive recognized him from his days as an OAP.

According to Lolu, he played a part in DJ Exclusive's success story. He remembered his hustling days and was emotional over his journey so far.

What was your favourite part of day 13?