Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has described Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre as a Yoruba angel, who should be appreciated and not called weak.

In a long Instagram post, the actress praised Tobi's parents, describing them as kind and generous.

She also recalled how much impact they have had on her acting career and growth.

In a second Instagram post, the actress said that Tobi's relationship with Cee C on the show is proof that he cannot hurt anyone.

Tobi's relationship with Cee C

Tobi is currently paired with Cee C, which means that they are competing on the show as one.

Tobi has often been criticized by viewers for persistently begging Cee C for either a kiss or a crime he didn't commit.

Recently, when Ebuka asked Cee C if she was in a relationship or partnership with Tobi, s he described the latter a 'messy child' on Live TV.

When Tobi was first announced as a housemate on the show, there were tweets about him being a player and a renowned 'Yoruba Demon.'

His actions so far on the show, especially, regarding his relationship with Cee C, has been shocking to Nigerians.

After one of his disputes with Cee C, Nigerian singer Davido took to Twitter to react to the drama.

Tobi and Cee C (Ceebi) alongside 14 other housemates are currently up for possible eviction.