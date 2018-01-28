news

There was a live viewing for the third season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The Live viewing held at Classique Event Center, Oregun, Lagos. Celebrities who were present at the live viewing include the former housemates: Tboss, Bassey, Soma, Kemen, Gifty, Coco Ice, Debby Rise among others.

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, this season features 20 housemates, who will complete for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

The 20 contestants were introduced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in fours.

The launch show of the reality TV show saw performances from Nigerian singers Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel.

The Big Brother house looks almost the same, except for changes in its colours. Unlike the last season, the diary room has a new curtain coloured 'Tony Red.'

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show, is the official host for the season.

The third season of the Big Brother Naija show will run for 85 days.

Do you have a favourite already? Check out photos from the Live Viewing event.