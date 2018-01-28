Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Live viewing of Big Brother Naija season 3 [Photos]

Big Brother Naija Tboss, Kemen, Gifty attend live viewing of BBNaija season 3 [Photos]

TBoss, Kemen, Gifty among others attended the Live viewing of the Big Brother Naija season 3 launch. Check out all the photos.

  • Published:
Gifty at the Live screening of the Big Brother Naija season 3 launch play

Gifty at the Live screening of the Big Brother Naija season 3 launch

(BHM)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was a live viewing for the third season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The Live viewing held at Classique Event Center, Oregun, Lagos. Celebrities who were present at the live viewing include the former housemates: Tboss, Bassey, Soma, Kemen, Gifty, Coco Ice, Debby Rise among others.

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, this season features 20 housemates, who will complete for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

The 20 contestants were introduced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in fours.

play Tboss and Bassey at the Live viewing of the Big Brother Naija launch

 

The launch show of the reality TV show saw performances from Nigerian singers Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel.

The Big Brother house looks almost the same, except for changes in its colours. Unlike the last season, the diary room has a new curtain coloured 'Tony Red.'

play Former Big Brother Naija housemates (BHM)

 

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show, is the official host for the season.

The third season of the Big  Brother Naija show will run for 85 days.

Do you have a favourite already? Check out photos from the Live Viewing event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 most popular movies about sex and porn addictionbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Here's your 1st look at the BBNaija housebullet
3 Pulse Nigeria 5 stunt performers who died during filmingbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Here's your 1st look at the BBNaija house
Pulse List 7 types of people you will see during the Big Brother Naija show
Big Brother Naija 7 types of contestants you will find on reality show
Big Brother Naija Go down memory lane with a reunion show featuring ex-housemates
"The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for sexual content
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she wants to return to BBN house
Big Brother Naija Where are the past housemates now?
Big Brother Naija 7 juicy things we learned from reunion show
Pulse Opinion How 'real' are reality TV shows?
Big Brother Naija Meet the new BBNaija housemates

Movies

Big Brother Naija Meet the new BBNaija housemates
Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
Pulse Movie Review Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
Tola and Maria in "Fifty The Series" premiere
"Fifty The Series" Season 2 gets premiere date on EbonyLife TV
The protesters belonged to India's Rajput caste who revere Padmavati and insist the film distorts history
In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day