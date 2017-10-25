"Lion King" actor Robert Guillaume passes away

Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, who was known for his role in the TV sitcom "Benson," has passed away.

The actor passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, his wife, Donna Guillaume confirmed to Associate Press.

According to her, the actor died of complications of prostate cancer at their Los Angeles home.

He was popular for his role as the butler on the 1977 series "Soap," which won him the Emmys supporting actor.

Guillaume won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 1985 for "Benson," becoming the first black actor to win that award.

After the end of "Benson," the actor starred in the short-lived sitcom "The Robert Guillaume Show", "Pacific Station" and "Sports Night ."

Guillaume was also known as the voice of Rafiki in Disney's animated 1994 hit "Lion King," a role which earned him a Grammy.

In 1999, the actor suffered and survived a stroke at the age of 71, but returned to work after several weeks in the hospital.

He is survived by his second wife, a son and three daughters.