Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Lion King" actor Robert Guillaume passes away

Robert Guillaume "Lion King" actor passes away

Robert Guillaume, who was popular for his role in "Lion King" and "Soap," has died following complications from prostate cancer.

  • Published:
Robert Guillaume play

Robert Guillaume

(Reuters )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, who was known for his role in the TV sitcom "Benson," has passed away.

The actor passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, his wife, Donna Guillaume confirmed to Associate Press.

According to her, the actor died of complications of prostate cancer at their Los Angeles home.

play Robert Guillaume

 

He was popular for his role as the butler on the 1977 series "Soap," which won him the Emmys supporting actor.

Guillaume won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series in 1985 for "Benson," becoming the first black actor to win that award.

After the end of "Benson," the actor starred in the short-lived sitcom "The Robert Guillaume Show", "Pacific Station" and "Sports Night ."

Guillaume was also known as the voice of Rafiki in Disney's animated 1994 hit  "Lion King," a role which earned him a Grammy.

In 1999, the actor suffered and survived a stroke at the age of 71, but returned to work after several weeks in the hospital.

He is survived by his second wife, a son and three daughters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Funke Abisogun Actress reportedly dies few days after childbirthbullet
2 Samuel Ajibola How actor got Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to feature...bullet
3 Funke Abisogun Alhassan 3 last movies of Yoruba actress before death...bullet

Related Articles

Funke Abisogun Alhassan 3 last movies of Yoruba actress before death [Video]
Funke Abisogun Alhassan Nollywood reacts to late Yourba actress' death
"Game of Thrones" This is what Jaime thinks about killing Cersei in season 8
J.T Tom West 11 years ago, Nollywood action star passed away
Julia Louis-Dreyfus American actress announces she has breast cancer
“A Hotel Called Memory” One of a kind: A Nigerian film with no dialogue
"Palaver" The first movie ever made in Nigeria was proudly racist
Pulse List 10 Bible stories that Nollywood can make into movies
Jim Iyke Nollywood actor talks role he regrets playing

Movies

Jim Iyke
Jim Iyke Nollywood actor talks role he regrets playing
AFRIFF 2017 See the complete schedule for 7th edition
Christmas is Coming poster
"Christmas is Coming" Watch Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka, Deyemi Okanlawon in trailer
A new episode of Web series "This Is It"
"This is It" Watch episode 5 of web series: "We are Family"