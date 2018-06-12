Pulse.ng logo
Linda Ikeji TV reaches 10K subscribers in 3 days

Linda Ikeji TV Streaming platform reaches 10K subscribers in 3 days

The recently launched Linda Ikeji TV has reached 10 thousand subscribers in just three days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Linda Ikeji TV, which launched on Friday, June 8, 2018, now has 10 thousand paying subscribers.

This feat was made known by her publicist - BBB Media - in an official statement sent to Pulse on June 12, 2018.

Just like video services like Netflix and IrokoTV, LITV subscribers pay  certain amount of money to have access to the content on the platform.

Currently, the content on LITV is available to subscribers at the cost of 1000 naira for a month, 3000 naira for three months, 5500 naira for six months and 10000 for a year. 

play Subscription fee for Linda Ikeji TV

Reality shows such as "King Tonto," "Toyin Abraham: True & Bare," "Ice Prince: Rise & Grind," "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," "Gidi Girls," "Magodo Mums and their Single Friend,"  "Annabel: My life as a former stripper," "Highway Girls of Eko," "Ajegunle With Love" and "Real Naija Ladies of Dallas " are currently available on the platform.

There are also other TV shows such as "Verified," "Double Trouble," "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor," "Crime Story," "Black Room" and "I Survived."

Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

According to media entrepreneur, it took her a year to create the content and the platform. In an interview with Business Insider, media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji, said a lot more content would be uploaded.

"Like when I launched it, I said it's just 1% of the things we want to do. I just wanted to launch, let people see a bit of what we have done until others come," she said.

play A screenshot of Linda Ikeji TV

 

Ikeji announced her venture into the reality TV business on December 14, 2017, with the announcement of "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," a show which focuses on Nigerian women married to white men.

The LITV android app is currently available on Playstore, while the ios app is expected to be available later this week.

