Linda Ikeji trailer new reality TV show "Ajegunle with Love"

Ajegunle with Love Linda Ikeji releases trailer for new reality TV show

"Ajegunle with Love" will follow the drama, intrigue, poverty, hustle and grind of people who were born and brought up in Ajegunle.

Linda Ikeji TV has announced a new reality TV show titled "Ajegunle with Love."

Shot in Ajegunle - a neighbourhood in Lagos - the reality TV show focuses on the lives of people who were born and brought up there.

According to the popular media entrepreneur, the reality show will capture the drama, intrigue, poverty, hustle and grind associated with the neighbourhood.

The cast of "Ajegunle with Love"

  play The cast of Linda Ikeji's reality show "Ajegunle with Love" (YouTube shot)
 

The show features Sunny Boy, a singer and hustler, Valiant, a barber and hustler, Jairo, a security guard and bar owner, Lucia, a footballer, and Harris, a graduate of LASU.

About the neighbourhood Ajegunle

play Inside Ajegunle area (Encomium)

Ajegunle is a popular area in Lagos. In Yoruba, Ajegunle means “wealth has landed here.”

The area means different things to different people. To some, it is a slum that is notorious for its criminal tendencies and vility. To others, it is a place that signifies success, growth and survival.

Ajegunle has produced notable footballers and musicians, among whom are Samson Siasia, coach of Nigeria's Olympic Team, Biodun Obende, Odion Ighalo, Taribo West, Daddy Showkey and Emmanuel Amuneke.

Other upcoming reality TV shows exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV

play Gidi Girls is another reality TV show from Linda Ikeji TV
 

Oyinbo Wives of Lagos

"Oyinbo Wives of Lagos" will focus on the daily activities of six Nigerian women, who are married to white men.

The ladies are Oby, Michelle, Linda, Kenny, Oluchi and Beatrice.

Gidi Girls

"Gidi Girls" follows five Lagos girls - Lilian, Vonney, Mercy, Precious and Eloho - who through their actions, show the world their hustle in Lagos.

King Tonto

A reality show about Tonto Dike will focus on her duties as a mum as she tries to balance fame and motherhood. She also undergoes a cosmetic surgery, revealing that her body has always been something she's ashamed of.

Other reality shows to anticipate in 2018 include The Makun Brothers and Big Brother Naija.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

