Linda Ikeji, who recently launched her online streaming platform, Linda Ikeji TV, is interested in making special kind of Nollywood films.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the media entrepreneur said she wants to make movies completely different from what Nigerians are used to.

She made the comment while talking about the content she currently has on LITV.

"For the channel, because we can't create everything at the same time, we had to acquire already produced movies. We haven't shot any movie at all," she told Business Insider.

"I want to make movies completely different movies from what you have seen. My vision for our movies is totally different from what Nigeria currently produces, so I am not ready for movies now."

So far, LITV has only one in-house TV series and is currently shooting another.

"The one we have now has 22 episodes. It's on the site - ‘The Igwe Must Hear This’. I came up with the idea: the name, the style - because I used to really love something called "Ichuko." It is like a modern remake of "Ichuko," she said about the original TV shows on the site.

Currently, there are over 35 shows, movies and reality TV series on the site. And according to Ikeji, that is just a percentage of what they have planned out for the platform.

"So far, we have 10 reality shows and 21 TV shows. More content is on the way. What we have currently is just one percent of what we want to do. We just wanted to launch so people can see some of what we’ve done.

Right now, some of my staff are already on different locations, producing more shows, because we plan to do much more."