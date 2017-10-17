Late Fela Kuti's song featured in new Nike ad [Video]

Even in death, Fela Kuti remains one of the most globally influential pop artists. He created the Afro-beat, a genre that is now an important constituent of international music.

His relevance can further be seen in the brand new Nike ad which sees the legend's 1973 song 'Alu Jon Jonki Jon' as the soundtrack.

In the visually stunning ad, the track plays as Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Mallory Pugh and Tammy Abraham carry the spirit of Ronaldhino Guacho's message to football.

The football legend advices lovers of the sport to allow creativity take them further than calculation.

The choice to use Fela's tune is perfect. There's something about the beat that makes it totally suitable to motivate a player as he races across the field towards a goal post.

You can watch the ad below and continue the celebration of the legend known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti.