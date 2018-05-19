Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Family of Late actress, Aisha Abimbola, speaks on her death

Aisha Abimbola Late actress' family speaks up

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Taiwo described Aisha as the bread-winner of the family prior to her death.

Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola play

Aisha Abimbola

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)
Following the tragic death of Aisha Abimbola, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, the family of the deceased Nollywood actress has finally spoken on the shocking incident.

The elder brother of the deceased, identified simply as Taiwo, described the actress as their all.

ALSO READ: AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead biography play

Aisha Abimbola AKA Omoge Campus died of Breast cancer

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

“We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family.

"Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had.

“Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead play

Aisha Abimbola is dead

(Facebook )

 

“Her younger sister, Mariam who is the last child of the Musa family could not stop screaming in shock over the death of her late sister, whom she described as a rare gem to the family.

“Aisha had been battling cancer for a very long time but being a private person, she did not share the information with anybody especially because she did not want to beg for money from anyone. ”

Pulse also reported that the actress was buried in Canada on Thursday, May 17, 2018, where she passed away.

She was buried amidst tears at the Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre, Brampton, Canada.

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actress

As earlier reported, Aisha, made popular for her role as "Omoge Campus," died after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' death

Nigerian celebrities are reacting to the death of Aisha Abimbola, best known for her role in the 2001 movie, "Omoge Campus."

The actress passed away in Canada on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the age of 46, of breast cancer.

Colleagues such as Toyin Aimakhu, Odunlade Adekola and Adeniyi Johnson have taken to social media to mourn the actress after the news of her death was announced.

An actress and producer, Abimbola was popular for Papa Ajasco, "Eje Adegbenro," "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

May her soul rest in peace.

