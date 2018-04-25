news

We all have regrets but this lady's regret might live with her forever.

A Snapchat User by the name of Omotoke Dacoco has admitted to blocking new Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle, whenever he tried to slide into her DM.

Now, two years later with a whooping N45 million win , Omotoke definitely has some serious regrets.

She took to social media to share proof of this, writing that she "used her hand to throw her husband away.

See her hilarious post below:

Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV show

After 85 entertaining days, Miracle has been announced as the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show.

He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Aex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira.

The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

He was followed by Cee-C and Tobi, who emerged first and second runner-up, respectively and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

About Miracle

Newly graduated from the aviation school, Miracle's love for dancing and camping is parallel to his sense of fashion, especially his skinny jeans.

What irritates him the most: Fake people



What he had promised to bring to the house: Confusion amongst the ladies.



What he promised to do with the prize money: He will use part of the money to further his pilot training and the rest to help his family.