The Nollywood actor and filmmaker accused Aremu of being stupid for claiming that they lived a poor life.
The Nollywood actor and filmmaker accused Aremu of being stupid for making such claims.
ALSO READ: Movie producer reveals new TV series in the works
Kunle said this during an interview with Sunday Scoop, adding:
“Do you know Ade Love? Was Ade Love a poor man? That is his (Aremu’s) own opinion as everyone has a mind of their own. I would not say things were rosy, but we were never poor.
"If your parents were able to give you quality education and you enjoyed some luxuries that a lot of people didn’t have access to, then you cannot openly say you come from a poor home.”
Kunle further stressed that during his late father's lifetime, he was the biggest filmmaker in Nigeria and was always busy with several projects.
“I am sure I didn’t come from a poor home. Though I cannot speak for anyone, I just think he (Aremu) is stupid.”
Kunle Afolayan who is happily married to Tolu Afolayan, and father to three children, has made his mark in the Nigerian movie industry as an actor, producer and director.
Kunle has made several extremely popular titles including,"The Figurine: Araromire ", "Phone Swap" which featured Wale Ojo, Joke Silva, Nse Ikpe Etim and the legendary Chika Okpala.
ALSO READ: Actor says funding essential for quality movie production
Recall that "The Figurine" won five major awards at the African Film Academy and exploded in the Nigerian cinemas nationwide.
We can say that the Afolayan's have played a massive role in bringing a new era to motion pictures in Nigeria.