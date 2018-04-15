Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Khloe evicted from the Big Brother Naija house

Khloe is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

  Published:
Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house play

Khloe is a contestant on the Big Brother Naija show

(Instagram/Khloe)
On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the housemate as the latest to exit the house. She was evicted alongside Lolu and Anto.

Her eviction comes a week after Rico's eviction, and a week after Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

On Sunday, March 25, Khloe was announced as the second ex-housemate to return to the house as a contestant, minutes after Anto was revealed as the first.

Before her return, Khloe was disqualified from the show alongside her strategic partner, K.Brule.

Khloe becomes Head of House on Big Brother Naija play

Khloe becomes Head of House

(DSTV)

 

About  Khloe

A horror movie buff, Khloe  was only looking to bring drama to the house. At the core of herself, Khloe believes she is often misunderstood and hoped to use her time in the House to bring out her true self.

If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s “real”, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is”.

What irritates her most in other people: Lies

What she would have done with the prize money: Start a foundation to empower street children. And also produce a movie.

Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house play

Khloe returns to the Big Brother Naija house

Khloe's disqualification

K.Brule and Khloe were disqualified on Sunday, February 18, after Big Brother issued two Strikes to the pair for provocation.

Khloe had called K.Brule's mother a whore, and for the offense of provocation, Big Brother gave her a strike.

Her strike put the pair on two strikes as K.Brule initially earned them one when he jumped from the balcony and inflicted injury on himself).

K.Brule got the pair the third and final strike for threatening to assault Dee-One as well as being called to the Diary Room numerous times and not responding.

