Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, stars in new documentary series, "Kelechi’s Quest," and the first episode is out.

The documentary series spotlights the challenges faced by low income earners in Lagos to secure livable shelter.

The series also proffers solutions towards providing affordable housing to this class of residents.

In the premiere episode, Udegbe reflects with Lagos residents, Abiodun Majolagbe and Femi Egbayelo, on the sufficiency of and accessibility to government housing projects in different parts of the city.

He also meets with town planner, Abdulfatai Anofi, who sheds light on the suitability and efficiency of government intervention in the housing sector in Lagos.

The series is directed by filmmaker, Deji Akinpelu.