Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Kelechi Udegbe stars in new documentary series Kelechi Quest

Kelechi Udegbe Actor stars in new documentary series, "Kelechi’s Quest" [Episode 1]

"Kelechi Quest" spotlights the challenges faced by low and medium income earners in Lagos.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe, stars in new documentary series, "Kelechi’s Quest," and the first episode is out.

The documentary series spotlights the challenges faced by low income earners in Lagos to secure livable shelter.

The series also proffers solutions towards providing affordable housing to this class of residents.

In the premiere episode, Udegbe reflects with Lagos residents, Abiodun Majolagbe and Femi Egbayelo, on the sufficiency of and accessibility to government housing projects in different parts of the city.

Kelechi Udegbe stars in new documentary series Kelechi Quest play

Kelechi Udegbe stars in new documentary series Kelechi Quest

 

He also meets with town planner, Abdulfatai Anofi, who sheds light on the suitability and efficiency of government intervention in the housing sector in Lagos.

The series is directed by filmmaker, Deji Akinpelu.

Udegbe is popular for his roles in movies such as "Ojuju," "Kpians: The Feast of Souls" and "Nigerian Prince."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Tobi on 'flipping the script' on his relationship with...bullet
2 Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this Maybullet
3 Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fansbullet

Movies

Trailer for Nigerian gay movie We Don't Live Here Anymore
"We Don't Live Here Anymore" Watch trailer for new Nigerian gay-themed movie
Luke Cage season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain
"Luke Cage" Season 2 trailer introduces a powerful villain
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie “British Women did not own properties, but Igbo Women could trade and own properties” - Author
Trailer for Imoh Umoren's new Nollywood film Club
"Club" Watch Gideon Okeke, Nancy Isime, Saidi Balogun in trailer for psychological thriller