Jon Snow cried when he read final episode of "Game of Thrones"

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" knows how the series will end, and it got him teary.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, the actor revealed that he is really emotional about the final season of the show, saying that he cried after reading the final episode.

“We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now," he said.

"I cried at the end! It wasn’t anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I’ve done eight years of it. I think, no-one really cares about it more than us."

"I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”

Harignton's interview debunks co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's claim that the stars of the show wouldn't be receiving the scripts for the season, but would rather be fed their lines via ear piece.

"Game of Thrones" will officially come to an end after eight years in 2019 with its eighth and final season.