Jide Kosoko storms House of Reps for indigenous movies' protection

Top Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko joined members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, October 20, 2017 in a plenary session.

The Tinsel actor was amongst some of the movie practitioners present at the plenary session that saw Ogun lawmaker, Hon Ladi Adebutu sponsoring a bill to protect the rights of indigenous movie makers.

Speaking after the plenary session, Kosoko praised Adebutu's effort to shake-up the industry with a progressive piece of legislation.

He noted that previous attempts to redress some of the gaps in the movie industry through law, were not followed through.

However, the top rated actor said he was optimistic that Hon Adebutu will see the proposed amendment to its logical conclusion.

In support of the legislative move for the Nollywood entertainment industry were Dele Odule and Abiodun Olanrewaju who watched proceedings in the Chambers of the House of Representatives from the public gallery.

In the current Act, membership of the Board is exclusively for representatives of the Associations representing English Language - speaking Film and Video Producers and Practitioners.

The crux of the planned legislation is to amend the National Film and Video Censors Board Act 2004, by expanding the functions and membership of the Board to include representatives of the Association of Theatre Arts and Indigenous Languages Film Producers and Practitioners respectively for the purposes of promoting and protecting Nigeria's indigenous languages.