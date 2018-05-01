Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Jade Osiberu announces new film, Nigerian Trade

"Nigerian Trade" Jade Osiberu announces new film, inspired by true events

"Nigerian Trade" is a fast paced crime drama inspired by true events and based on extensive research on kidnap for ransom in Nigeria.

(Instagram/Jade Osiberu)
Jadesola Osiberu, who helmed the critically acclaimed film "Isoken," has announced her next project titled "Nigerian Trade."

Produced by Foresight Global Films, "Nigerian Trade" is a fast paced crime drama inspired by true events and according to Osiberu, based on extensive research into one of the most lucrative forms of illegal trade in Nigeria – Kidnap for Ransom.

The story follows Dike Maduka aka Eric, a notorious genius billionaire kidnapper, who has evaded arrest for two decades, and the high-stakes investigation into his activities led by fast rising police officer and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Superintendent Khalid Abubakar.

“According to African Insurance Organization, in 2016 Nigeria overtook Colombia and Mexico as the global capital for Kidnap for Ransom, and as terrifying as this is, it’s a big informal albeit illegal industry, with a thriving business model and multiple target markets," said Jade Osiberu in an official statement released on May 1, 2018.

"We have been researching this project for about a year now and I’m really excited, first because reality is sometimes even more gripping than fiction and that’s certainly the case for Nigerian Trade and then because the studio’s (Foresight Global Films) ambition is to make a film set in Nigeria that can truly compete internationally. “

"Nigerian Trade" is written by award winning screenwriter, Yinka Ogun, and is the first in a slate of films that Foresight Global Films is currently working on.

Osiberu is the director of the third highest grossing Nigerian film of 2017, "Isoken." She also directed the highly acclaimed TV series, "Gidi Up."

