Is it wrong/offensive to ask your partner for a paternity test?

Grey Room NG Is it wrong to ask your partner for a paternity test? [Video]

Ladies, if your spouse asked for a paternity test, what would your reaction be? Watch cast of Grey Room NG discuss.

Grey Room NG
In a new episode of the "Grey Room NG" - a show that features young Nigerians who speak on love, sex and relationships - the cast discuss paternity test.

The conversations surrounding paternity test often revolves around questions such as: how should a woman react to the request for a paternity test? Is a request a sign of distrust? Is it rude to ask your significant other for a paternity test?

Pulse Movies has put together a summary of the points raised on the new episode of Grey Room NG.

1. Nigerian men and women are promiscuous and hypocritical. However, a woman's extra marital affair can come back to hunt her, especially if the father of her child isn't her husband.

Men on the other hand mostly get away with cheating.

2. Some women sleep with men outside their home to give an infertile husband a child and make him happy.

3. A man must have proof of infidelity before demanding for a DNA.

4. It is okay for a woman to divorce her husband if the DNA proves that he is the father of the child in question.

5. A man's affection for a child shouldn't change, even after he discovers that he isn't his/her biological father.

6. Most people carry out DNA test because of a woman's history.

Of course, there were Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

What are your thoughts on the conversation? Watch video below and share your thoughts.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

