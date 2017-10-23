In a new episode of the "Grey Room NG" - a show that features young Nigerians who speak on love, sex and relationships - the cast discuss paternity test.

The conversations surrounding paternity test often revolves around questions such as: how should a woman react to the request for a paternity test? Is a request a sign of distrust? Is it rude to ask your significant other for a paternity test?

Pulse Movies has put together a summary of the points raised on the new episode of Grey Room NG.

1. Nigerian men and women are promiscuous and hypocritical. However, a woman's extra marital affair can come back to hunt her, especially if the father of her child isn't her husband.

Men on the other hand mostly get away with cheating.

2. Some women sleep with men outside their home to give an infertile husband a child and make him happy.

3. A man must have proof of infidelity before demanding for a DNA.

4. It is okay for a woman to divorce her husband if the DNA proves that he is the father of the child in question.

5. A man's affection for a child shouldn't change, even after he discovers that he isn't his/her biological father.

6. Most people carry out DNA test because of a woman's history.

