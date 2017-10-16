Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Some members of Grey Room NG believe some women deserve to be hit.

Grey Room NG Is it ever acceptable for a man to hit a woman? [Video]

Should a man ever hit a woman? Some members of Grey Room NG believe some women deserve to be hit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An episode of Grey  Room NG play

An episode of Grey  Room NG

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a new episode of the "Grey Room NG" - a show that features young Nigerians who speak on love, sex and relationships - the cast discuss how men should react to physical altercation with a woman.

The issue of men hitting women has always been relevant and controversial. As a general rule, violence is wrong and nobody should hit anybody - man or woman.

However, there have been arguments about several scenarios that should supposedly allow a man to hit a woman. There is also the argument that true feminism means that women who want equality should be ready to be treated like men.

In the new episode of Grey  Room NG, the conversation got heated and frequently, ridiculous statements were made.

New episode of Grey Room NG play

New episode of Grey Room NG

Check out the scenarios that were discussed on the episode

1. In a 2014 viral video, a woman verbally assaulted a man on the train. When she got no response, she proceeded to slap him.

The guy finally responded by smacking her. In this scenario, would you fault the man?

2. A woman refused to feed her mother-in-law. Her husband decided to buy food for his mother, and after he served her, his wife flipped the tray of food.

According to the storyteller, this husband, who is a 'quiet man,' slapped her on the spot. He further bought a cane stick which he used on her, two days after the event.

Domestic Violence play Several celebrities have campaigned against domestic violence (instagram)

 

Check out some of the statements made by the cast of Grey Room NG which started conversations on social media

1. Don't hit a woman, but at the same time, we have to consider that some women can really push a man’s buttons to the point of agitation.

2. The bible says spare the rod and spoil the child. Some women are children, you have to let them know.

3. There's this whole thing around women that says they are the weaker vessel, so they just like to play the victim card.

4. Violence isn't always the answer. There are several ways to solve an issue - like talking.

5. It's wrong to come back and beat a woman after two days but it's okay to beat her on the spot.

6. Everybody keep your hands to yourself. As a man, you don't slap a woman. If you do and you get stabbed, take it like that. And vice versa.

7. "Men shouldn't hit women though, we're physically stronger. So, find pankere"(cane stick).

The Grey Room Gang play

The Grey Room Gang

(YouTube/Grey Room NG)

Of course, there were Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

What are your thoughts on the conversation? Is it ever acceptable for a man to beat a woman?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Dele Issues" Samuel Ajibola releases complete episode of comedy series...bullet
2 Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood filmbullet
3 "Hello, Rain" Are Nigerians ready for a sci-fi Nollywood movie?bullet

Related Articles

Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]
Men's Corner Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay?
"Game of Thrones" HBO has a new weird plan to prevent season 8 spoilers
"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]
"Hello, Rain" Are Nigerians ready for a sci-fi Nollywood movie?
"Price of Fame" A new telenovela is coming to Telemundo, here's everything you need to know
Grey Room NG 'Do you think it is fair on men to pay most of the bills?'

Movies

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale
"Game of Thrones" HBO has a new weird plan to prevent season 8 spoilers
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Oscar expels filmmaker from board over sex scandal
Eniola Ajao
Eniola Ajao Yoruba actress inks first endorsement deal
Episode 3 of Adventures of Lola and Chuchu
"The adventures of Lola and Chuchu" Watch episode 3 of Nigerian animated series