In a new episode of the "Grey Room NG" - a show that features young Nigerians who speak on love, sex and relationships - the cast discuss how men should react to physical altercation with a woman.

The issue of men hitting women has always been relevant and controversial. As a general rule, violence is wrong and nobody should hit anybody - man or woman.

However, there have been arguments about several scenarios that should supposedly allow a man to hit a woman. There is also the argument that true feminism means that women who want equality should be ready to be treated like men.

In the new episode of Grey Room NG, the conversation got heated and frequently, ridiculous statements were made.

Check out the scenarios that were discussed on the episode

1. In a 2014 viral video, a woman verbally assaulted a man on the train. When she got no response, she proceeded to slap him.

The guy finally responded by smacking her. In this scenario, would you fault the man?

2. A woman refused to feed her mother-in-law. Her husband decided to buy food for his mother, and after he served her, his wife flipped the tray of food.

According to the storyteller, this husband, who is a 'quiet man,' slapped her on the spot. He further bought a cane stick which he used on her, two days after the event.

Check out some of the statements made by the cast of Grey Room NG which started conversations on social media

1. Don't hit a woman, but at the same time, we have to consider that some women can really push a man’s buttons to the point of agitation.

2. The bible says spare the rod and spoil the child. Some women are children, you have to let them know.

3. There's this whole thing around women that says they are the weaker vessel, so they just like to play the victim card.

4. Violence isn't always the answer. There are several ways to solve an issue - like talking.

5. It's wrong to come back and beat a woman after two days but it's okay to beat her on the spot.

6. Everybody keep your hands to yourself. As a man, you don't slap a woman. If you do and you get stabbed, take it like that. And vice versa.

7. "Men shouldn't hit women though, we're physically stronger. So, find pankere"(cane stick).

Of course, there were Twitter reactions

What are your thoughts on the conversation? Is it ever acceptable for a man to beat a woman?