Is Funke Akindele in "Avengers: Infinity War"

Funke Akindele Is actress in "Avengers: Infinity War"?

If Funke Akindele is able to confirm her involvement, it will be the first time a Nigerian actor has featured in a Hollywood superhero movie.

Funke Akindele attend Isoken Movie Premiere at Landmark event centre play

Funke Akindele was included on the cast list of 2018 movie, "Avengers: Infinity War".

(Pulse)
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been listed as a member of a long list of casts expected to feature in the "Avengers: Infinity War" movie.

She might feature alongside Hollywood hot shots, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson and others. Her name appeared on a lineup provided by IMDb, a reputed online database known for listing latest film projects.

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie. play

Marvel superheroes from the Avengers movie.

(Wired)

 

Pulse reached out to Akindele for a confirmation of the report but the actress was yet to provide a response at the time of filing this report.

An earlier release, "Avengers 2: Age of Ultron", saw the filmmakers feature Lagos in a fighting scene where some Marvel superheroes engaged themselves in battle.

If this report concerning Akindele's involvement is true, it will be the first time a Nigerian born actor will appear in a Hollywood superhero movie.

Avengers Infinity War will feature the likes of Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and some Hollywood top actors. play

Avengers Infinity War will feature the likes of Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and some Hollywood top actors.

(Daily Express)

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele releases new posters for TV series

The "Avengers: Infinity War" movie which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has been set for a May 4, 2018, release.

