Is Funke Akindele in "Avengers: Infinity War"

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele , has been listed as a member of a long list of casts expected to feature in the "Avengers: Infinity War" movie.

She might feature alongside Hollywood hot shots, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson and others. Her name appeared on a lineup provided by IMDb, a reputed online database known for listing latest film projects.

Pulse reached out to Akindele for a confirmation of the report but the actress was yet to provide a response at the time of filing this report.

An earlier release, "Avengers 2: Age of Ultron", saw the filmmakers feature Lagos in a fighting scene where some Marvel superheroes engaged themselves in battle.

If this report concerning Akindele's involvement is true, it will be the first time a Nigerian born actor will appear in a Hollywood superhero movie.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" movie which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has been set for a May 4, 2018, release.